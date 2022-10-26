EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 22,576,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 27,446,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

EQTEC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

About EQTEC

(Get Rating)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.