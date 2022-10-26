Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Up 2.9%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $156.38. Approximately 11,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Equifax Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

