Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.90.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

