Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.