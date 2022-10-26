Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94 to $0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.52-$3.54 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,220. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.