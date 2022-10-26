F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.01 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.69.

F5 Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.47. 876,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,206. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

