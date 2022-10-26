F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.01 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.69.
NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.47. 876,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,206. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09.
In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
