FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FFBW Stock Performance

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FFBW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

