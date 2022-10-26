Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $56.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

