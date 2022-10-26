Financial Comparison: Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) vs. The Competition

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Meritage Hospitality Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million $17.44 million 15.49 Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors $1.85 billion $218.19 million 9.23

Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 491 4027 5279 217 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.80% 1.62% Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 1.78% -12.61% 2.80%

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have a beta of -5.90, meaning that their average stock price is 690% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group competitors beat Meritage Hospitality Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

