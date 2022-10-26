Financial Contrast: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.60% 10.98% 3.96%

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $52.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 12.98 $271.00 million $2.96 15.81 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.62 $47.28 million $0.65 29.23

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

