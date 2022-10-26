First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 82,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.36.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -54.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Articles

