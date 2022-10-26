First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 8,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

