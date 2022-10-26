Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.18 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $282,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.