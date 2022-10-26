freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

