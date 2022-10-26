Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($30.61) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.99.

FSNUY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,850. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

