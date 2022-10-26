FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $45.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $47.83. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $46.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.78 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

LAD opened at $198.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.70. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

