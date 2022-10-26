FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reduced by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Signature Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

