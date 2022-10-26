FY2024 EPS Estimates for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will earn $10.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.23. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BHKLY stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

About BOC Hong Kong

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

See Also

