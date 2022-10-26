FY2024 EPS Estimates for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will earn $10.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.23. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
BHKLY stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.
BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend
About BOC Hong Kong
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.