GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAILF stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. GAIL has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

