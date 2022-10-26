GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
GAILF stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. GAIL has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.
About GAIL (India)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.