Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 126,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 261,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.