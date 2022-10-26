Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00011571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
