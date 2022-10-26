GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

