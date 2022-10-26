GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
