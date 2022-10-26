General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.
Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,569,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,635. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
