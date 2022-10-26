General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,569,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,635. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.