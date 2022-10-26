General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. General Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:GE traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 315,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,657. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 880,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.