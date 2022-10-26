Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Generation Hemp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Generation Hemp had a negative net margin of 1,191.09% and a negative return on equity of 15,656.36%.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.