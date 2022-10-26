Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (CEFA)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.