Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.