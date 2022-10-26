Gnosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.87 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $127.48 or 0.00614991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $328.84 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.25 or 0.30547859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

