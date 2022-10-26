Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

