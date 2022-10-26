Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Holdings Trimmed by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

BATS:GSEW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,208 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97.

