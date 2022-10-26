Golem Achieves Market Capitalization of $271.65 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $271.65 million and $20.74 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.97 or 0.30878337 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

