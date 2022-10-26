Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $58,665,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,685,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $19,078,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $17,329,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,670,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

