Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.64. 59,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 160,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Creative Planning bought a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth $505,000. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 36.8% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 35.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the period.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.