HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,771. The company has a market cap of $712.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

