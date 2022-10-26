Hedera Price Tops $0.0606 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $33.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00084150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05903198 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $33,047,928.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.