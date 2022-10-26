Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Critical Comparison

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.15 -$40.17 million ($1.52) -5.64 New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 4.83 $193.20 million ($0.28) -9.36

Profitability

New York Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -10.39% -5.60% -1.86% New York Mortgage Trust -25.09% 3.54% 1.01%

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out -13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.82, indicating a potential upside of 45.86%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

