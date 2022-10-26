HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $131.28 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. HI has a total market capitalization of $131.28 million and $644,681.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.72 or 1.00010517 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00045112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.048301 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $822,092.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

