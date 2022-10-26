HSBC Initiates Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.