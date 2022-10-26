Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $252.00. The company traded as high as $241.76 and last traded at $240.52, with a volume of 3437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.35.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.