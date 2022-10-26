Hugo Boss AG Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hugo Boss in a report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €57.00 ($58.16) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSSY stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.