Huobi BTC Trading Up 4.7% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $20,227.88 or 0.99860005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $788.27 million and $294,303.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

