Hxro Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,063.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $79.64 million and approximately $163,063.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

