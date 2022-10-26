IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IEX stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

