IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-$8.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.92-1.97 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 3.5 %

IDEX stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,865. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

