Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 21 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 25 to CHF 21 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Idorsia Price Performance

Idorsia stock remained flat at $13.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

