Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 23.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) dropped 23.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.