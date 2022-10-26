Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 661.4% in October

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 661.4% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,956,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 908,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,699. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
