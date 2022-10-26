Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 661.4% in October

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 661.4% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,956,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 908,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,699. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

