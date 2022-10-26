InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Down 2.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 58,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 313,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.35. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 891.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

