Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $150.34 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00009940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

