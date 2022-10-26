Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.50

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.50 and last traded at C$203.79, with a volume of 128040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$202.00.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

