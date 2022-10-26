International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

